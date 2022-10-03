Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Jhon Duran From Chicago Fire

Chelsea and Liverpool have interest in Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in the MLS.

Chelsea have already shopped in the MLS this summer, after signing Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and loaning him back to the club until next summer, when he will become a Chelsea player.

The Blue's are now reportedly interested in his team-mate, Columbian wonderkid Jhon Duran. Chelsea have shown an interest in buying young talented players since the new ownership took over in the summer, and Duran may be another part of that.

Liverpool also have an interest in the player, who is the same nationality of Luis Diaz.

Jhon Duran

Chelsea are interested in Jhon Duran.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have an interest in Columbian wonderkid Jhon Duran, who plays for MLS side Chicago Fire. The player is a team-mate of new Chelsea player Gabriel Slonina, as Chelsea look to complete a double sweep.

Duran is 18-years old, and had an impressive season for Chicago Fire in the league this season, In 26 games, the forward scored eight goals and contributed to five assists, which is an impressive return for a player of his age.

The centre-forward has two caps for Columbia, but is yet to score for his nation as of yet. Chicago Fire signed Duran from Envigado in Columbia in January 2021 for £1.53million, but is fee will have risen after his performances this season.

Todd Boehly has been busy since the window closed, and this could be another one of the player's he wants to add.

