Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo has been the subject of interest from all the top Premier League clubs since his breakout season with Brighton last year. The Seagulls signed him for £4.5million, and are expected to triple that fee when they sell him.

Caicedo could have signed for Manchester United before Brighton when he left Independiente, but the Red's turned down the chance. Chelsea are now in the race for Caicedo, but they are not alone.

Liverpool have well documented interest in the midfielder, and could try for him in the coming months.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, Chelsea are interested in Moises Caicedo. Liverpool also share an interest in the Ecuador midfielder.

There have been no formal talks yet from either club when it comes to Caicedo, but both would be interested in trying to sign the midfielder.

Caicedo is expected to be priced at upwards of £50million, and Chelsea have had the player on a list of targets since the summer. Midfield is a priority for the Blue's.

Brighton do not want to sell Caicedo in January, and are under no pressure to sell him what so ever considering his contract does not expire until 2025.

Chelsea will have to pay handsomely if they want to land Caicedo, but the player is likely to be willing to leave Brighton if the right opportunity does come along.

