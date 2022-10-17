Report: Chelsea And Liverpool To Battle For Declan Rice

Chelsea have been long tine admirers of Declan Rice, and this summer is expected to be the one they finally land the West Ham United midfielder. West Ham are really under performing this season so far, and failure to turn things around could seriously lower the valuation of Rice.

Liverpool's interest may come as a surprise, but when looked at more closely, makes a lot of sense. The possibility of missing out on Jude Bellingham is something to be considered, and Rice is a massive option to help bolster the midfield.

The two clubs are expected to fight it out for his signature.

Chelsea are ready to battle for Declan Rice. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to battle it out for the signature of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice next summer. Rice isn't having the best of times at West Ham, and may be looking to move forward with his career in the coming months.

The player has a World Cup campaign coming up, and any decision about his future is not expected to come until next summer.

West Ham are unlikely to sell in the January window, and the fee to take the player away from the club is likely to be one saved for the summer.

Both clubs need to strengthen their midfield, and Rice is an option that could greatly improve both teams going forward. It's certainly one to look out for.

Read More Chelsea Stories