Report: Chelsea And Mason Mount Will Continue Contract Negotiations In January

Chelsea will continue their contract negotiations with Mason Mount in January.

Mason Mount's contract has been a situation Chelsea have been keen to tie up for a long while now, as they expect the midfielder to be a large part of the rebuild under Graham Potter in the coming years.

The midfielder is entering the final two years of his contract at the club, and negotiations are still not complete regarding a new contract, which has led to some unrest among Chelsea fans.

Reports this morning however are suggesting there is optimism around a new deal.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mason Mount will continue in January.

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, there is now great optimism around a new deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, and contract talks will be revisited in January.

Mount is of course off to the World Cup in Qatar with England, and will be looking to have a big tournament with England having some decent chances of going all the way.

There is optimism around the chances of Mount signing a new deal, which is no surprise given how important he is to the current Chelsea set up.

Chelsea see Mason Mount as an important part of the rebuild.

Graham Potter has previously spoken about how important the midfielder is to what Chelsea plan to do in the future, and he is expected to play a major part in the next few years for the club.

Nothing done yet, but Mason Mount is expected to sign a new deal at Chelsea.

