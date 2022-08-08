Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

Blue's youngster Malang Sarr looked likely to join fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal however, now that Chelsea blocked his move, the Frenchmen looks to move back to the French League.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, Chelsea and Monaco have reached an agreement for the 23-year-old to join Monaco on loan for a season with an option to buy. 

Malang Sarr

The deal to buy Sarr at the end of the season will only become activated if the Blues defender plays a certain amount of games. It will reportedly cost the French club £12 million if they did decide to buy the 23-year-old.

The defender is set to be in France now to complete his medical exam before finalising his loan move to Monaco. 

Sarr was set for a loan move to Fulham but was blocked by Chelsea as the Blues were still in search of another centre-back. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wesley Fofana

With one French defender leaving the club, another French defender looks likely to be joining the Blues. 

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has expressed his wishes to join Chelsea after the Blues made two bids for the French defender. 

Currently, both bids have been rejected but Chelsea seems to be preparing a third bid worth up to £80 million for Fofana. 

Read More Chelsea News

Chelsea women
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge

By Melissa Edwards19 minutes ago
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White52 minutes ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Leicester £10m Apart In Valuation For Wesley Fofana

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfer News

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Really Close' To Joining RB Leipzig

By Stephen Smith17 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Departing Chelsea Star Timo Werner To Be Announced By Bundesliga Side RB Leipzig On Monday

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago