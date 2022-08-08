Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr
Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place to loan Malang Sarr out to Monaco, according to David Ornstein.
The final details are currently being sorted. The deal will include an obligation for the French team to buy the centre-half at €15 million if the terms are met. The conditions depend on him playing a high amount of games.
Sarr played 21 games in all competitions in his first season at Stamford Bridge, although he did officially join the club in the summer of 2020 before heading out on loan to Porto.
It would be a return to France for the 23-year-old, who spent four years at Nice and came through the youth setup at the club.
The player is in Monaco at the moment to complete a medical. If the deal were to turn permanent then he would be tied down to a five-year deal.
