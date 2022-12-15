Report: Chelsea And Real Madrid Favourites For Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has been a target for Chelsea since the summer, and the Blue's are now one of two clubs expected to complete the signing of the Croatian defender in 2023.

A January move is possible for Gvardiol, who will be allowed to leave Leipzig for a bigger club in 2023. Real Madrid have interest, and are expected to rival Chelsea for the signing.

Chelsea have previously had bids rejected for Gvardiol in the summer.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are favourites for Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to DiMarzio, Chelsea and Real Madrid are the most interested clubs in the race for Josko Gvardiol.

The report suggests both clubs have already submitted bids, which could be reference to Chelsea's bid in the summer, but the price of the player has went up since the World Cup.

Chelsea have been in contact with representatives of the player and RB Leipzig since the summer transfer window, and have a good relationship with Leipzig.

The two clubs are currently working on Christopher Nkunku's deal, which is almost ready, and worked together on the Timo Werner deal in the summer.

It will likely come down to the preference of Gvaridol in the end, with both clubs expected to be willing to meet whatever price tag Leipzig place on the player.

Chelsea are felt to have done the most ground work in regards to the deal, but Real Madrid are enough to turn anyone's head.

