Report: Chelsea And Shakhtar Donetsk Will Discuss Mykhailo Mudryk Today

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to have talks over the potential signing of Mykhailo Mudryk over the course of the next 24 hours.

Arsenal are still favourites to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, but Chelsea are now trying to force themselves into the race for the player.

Chelsea have arranged to have talks with Shakhtar regarding the player over the next 24 hours with the hopes of trying to sway the deal in their direction. That outcome is unlikely, but it's something Chelsea will at least try.

Mudryk is seen as the perfect winger for Chelsea's project.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk will have discussions over Mykhailo Mudryk in the next 24 hours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will have conversations with Shakhtar Donetsk over the next 24 hours in order to see where they stand when it comes to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk is Arsenal's priority and Arsenal are also his priority, but Chelsea want to be there if the deal cannot be agreed between Shakhtar and Arsenal.

Shakhtar director Darijo Srna is going to be in London this week, and is expected to hold talks with Chelsea over the deal. 

The Ukrainian side are said to want around £80million for Mudryk, which is a fee Arsenal have not reached yet with their two previous offers. Chelsea are likely to agree to pay that out right to try and pave their way in the deal.

Rafael Leao was the original target for Chelsea but he's now set to sign a new deal at AC Milan, that has made Chelsea turn their attention to Mudryk and try make a late play to sign him.

