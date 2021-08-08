Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea And Southampton in Advanced Talks For Armando Broja Season-Long Loan

The Albanian could be on the move.
Chelsea and Southampton are in advanced talks over a potential season-long loan move for striker Armando Broja, according to reports.

The forward could spend next season on loan in the Premier League.

According to Adam Newson, discussions have been held over the 'last couple of days' to bring Broja to Southampton.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were set to allow Broja to leave on loan this summer, and now an interested Premier League club has been revealed.

The Saints are looking to sign Broja on loan as a replacement for prolific forward Danny Ings, who departed for Aston Villa on a permanent transfer.

Serie A Udinese have also  been mentioned as a potential destination for the Albanian.

However, it appears that the forward could be set for a loan move in the Premier League after impressive Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

Broja ended the pre-season camp as Chelsea's second top scorer, scoring three goals ahead of the new season.

The forward could be set to join the Saints in a Premier League loan move that would only help improve him as a player ahead of a future with Chelsea.

Broja spent last season on loan in the Eredivise with Vitesse Arnhem.

If Broja moves to Southampton he will link up with former Chelsea teammates Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu, who made permanent transfers to the south coast this summer.

What has Broja said?

Speaking after signing a new contract, Broja said: "I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season. I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

