Report: Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel Make Decision on Callum Hudson-Odoi's future

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay at Chelsea this summer to fight for his place under Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a switch away with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both reportedly interested in the winger.

Hudson-Odoi fell down the pecking order during Tuchel's tenure after his appointment in January. He was picked immediately and appeared to be a favourite for Tuchel, but as the games went by, the minutes decreased.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

He didn't start in any of Chelsea's last seven league games, coming off the bench in three, but his future at Stamford Bridge has been cleared up once again.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Hudson-Odoi will stay at the club this summer.

Chelsea are believed to want a new right-sided player in the summer transfer market, and competition remains rife in the attacking roles. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Mason Mount all competing for the two wide roles in the front three in the 3-4-3 system.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Hudson-Odoi is determined to fight for his spot in the side and he is set to return to pre-season training this week as they begin their preparations for the new season.

His training has already started after he showed off his work in the gym ahead of his return to Cobham.

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube