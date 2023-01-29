Report: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Malo Gusto

Chelsea have announced the signing of Lyon defender Malo Gusto on a deal that will see him at the club until 2029. The deal is finally done, and Gusto will be sent back on loan to Lyon until July.

Lyon would not sanction the deal if it meant losing Gusto in January so Chelsea had to compromise and allow the defender to be sent back to his club for the remainder of the season.

Gusto is seen as the perfect player to provide competition to Reece James.

Chelsea announced the deal on their website and socials earlier today. Gusto spoke of his excitement about joining the club and the project that was being built.

Speaking about his move, Gusto had this to say, “I chose Chelsea because it's a very big club and I very like the big project. Very happy to be here - I also like the city”.

Fabrizio Romano reports that another English club approached Gusto but he wanted to join Chelsea, the rumours are that club is Manchester United.

Chelsea now have one of the best young right-backs in the world and arguably the overall best in the world in Reece James and Malo Gusto. Next season is an exciting time for the club.

One more signing is expected at Chelsea in the coming hours and days before the window closes, and it is expected to be a midfielder brought into the club.

