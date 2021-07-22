Report: Chelsea Anticipated to Play Key Role in Summer Transfer Market

Chelsea are expected to have a significant influence on the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The west London side are looking to kick on from their Champions League triumph by bringing in a number of signings, such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and West Ham's Declan Rice.

After raising revenue upwards of £50 million from player sales, the Blues want to introduce a series of fresh names, as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel aims to mount a genuine title challenge next term.

Erling Haaland is on Chelsea's radar. (Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

As reported by Goal, though the club have not announced any new arrivals, Chelsea are expected to have a 'major impact' on the post-pandemic transfer market.

It has widely been said that the Blues want to sign a world-class centre-forward ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, but Dortmund's persistence in keeping hold of Haaland could force the club to look elsewhere.

Furthermore, Chelsea could find more joy in their chase of a defensive midfielder, with reports suggesting that Rice is expected to refuse a third contract extension offer in hope for a top club to convince the Hammers to cash in on him.

Rice has refused to commit his future to West Ham. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

