Report: Chelsea Appreciate Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez was a player Chelsea were very close to signing in the summer transfer window, but in the end the deal was a victim of Ajax already getting rid of a number of players before hand in the window.

The player wanted the move, and tried with all his might to force it through, but in the end he couldn't and ended up staying at Ajax.

Alvarez however has continued to speak of his desire for the deal to eventually happen in the future.

Chelsea appreciate Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Edson Alvarez is a player Chelsea appreciate, but there are no talks currently on going between the club and the player at this moment in time.

The deal has been quiet since August when Chelsea bid £50million for the Mexican, but Romano expects a number of clubs in the Premier League to have an eye on him in 2023.

Chelsea of course considering their previous interest are expected to be one of the clubs moving for Alvarez, and with the player openly expressing his interest in the move, it could be a deal that is there to be done.

Edson Alvarez is expected to move in 2023. IMAGO / Pro Shots

The midfield is a position Chelsea want to strengthen, and a signing like Alvarez would go a long way towards making that happen.

Nothing imminent at the moment, but Edson Alvarez to Chelsea is something to look out for in 2023.

