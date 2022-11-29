Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Appreciate Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Report: Chelsea Appreciate Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

Chelsea like Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Edson Alvarez was a player Chelsea were very close to signing in the summer transfer window, but in the end the deal was a victim of Ajax already getting rid of a number of players before hand in the window.

The player wanted the move, and tried with all his might to force it through, but in the end he couldn't and ended up staying at Ajax.

Alvarez however has continued to speak of his desire for the deal to eventually happen in the future.

Edson Alvarez

Chelsea appreciate Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Edson Alvarez is a player Chelsea appreciate, but there are no talks currently on going between the club and the player at this moment in time.

The deal has been quiet since August when Chelsea bid £50million for the Mexican, but Romano expects a number of clubs in the Premier League to have an eye on him in 2023.

Chelsea of course considering their previous interest are expected to be one of the clubs moving for Alvarez, and with the player openly expressing his interest in the move, it could be a deal that is there to be done.

Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez is expected to move in 2023.

The midfield is a position Chelsea want to strengthen, and a signing like Alvarez would go a long way towards making that happen.

Nothing imminent at the moment, but Edson Alvarez to Chelsea is something to look out for in 2023.

