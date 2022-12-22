Report: Chelsea Approached Neymar's Camp In Qatar

Todd Boehly is learning on the job as Chelsea's sporting director, and he was building some more relationships in Qatar during the World Cup. One of those relationships was with the camp of a certain Neymar Jr.

Neymar was linked with a move away in the summer, with Manchester City being the most likely club to sign him. Speculation has tied down, but Chelsea could reignite reports in January.

There was contact between Chelsea and Neymar's camp while in Qatar.

Todd Boehly was in contact with Neymar's representatives in Qatar. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Simon Phillips, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali met with representatives of Neymar's camp while in Qatar.

The contents of the conversation were obviously unknown, but it is interesting to see the conversation take place in the first instance.

Neymar was linked with moves away in the summer from PSG, but nothing every materialized in the end. It would not be a surprise to see Neymar join the Premier League for the final months of his career.

Chelsea are looking for a forward in January to fill the void Armando Broja has left, but Neymar would cost a lot of money in wages.

Boehly met with representatives of other players while in Qatar, but Neymar was certainly the most high profile on record so far.

Nothing concrete of note at the moment but conversations did happen. It may be something to keep an eye on.

