Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge

It is no secret that Chelsea explored many possible avenues in regards to a midfield addition this past summer. According to reports, another name can now be added to the list of those pursued: Sheffield United's Sander Berge.

According to James Shields of the Star, the Blues made an approach to Sheffield over the future of the Norwegian midfielder last summer. This interest has been documented in the past but it remains to be seen if new manager Graham Potter is interested in him.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Shields stated that, following preliminary discussions between the two clubs, no formal offer was brought forth to the Blades. There is no mention of interest in the move on the player's behalf.

Chelsea ended up with Denis Zakaria from Juventus, though this move is only a loan deal and it is unclear if he is in Potter's long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

When one considers the contract situations and fitness issues related to many of the club's midfielders, it is obvious that Chelsea bring in multiple midfielders in the coming windows.

Potter will have his say in who is brought in and it is unclear if Berge is a serious option for the Blues going forward.

