Report: Chelsea Are Actively Considering Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are now in the process of exploring a deal for Moises Caicedo in January, and there is some belief a deal can be done for the Ecuador midfielder before the window ends.

It was always the goal for Chelsea to bring in a top midfielder in January and after missing out on Enzo Fernandez the next best thing on the list at the club was Moises Caicedo.

A deal is now being actively explored, with a price tag already in mind.

Chelsea are now actively considering a move for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports via Simon Phillips, Chelsea are now actively exploring a deal for Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window. The Blue's believe now is the time to strike for the midfielder.

Chelsea as of now are prepared to pay around £65million for Caicedo. Brighton are currently only willing to allow the player to leave for £75million due to the fact it's the January window and mid-season.

There have been no offers to Brighton yet for Caicedo, but there is expected to be some form of contact from Chelsea for the player in the coming days.

Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton but is unlikely to force through a move at any capacity.

It is now up to Chelsea to make the approach and force the hand of Brighton to decide whether they will accept a bid or try and keep the player until the summer window.

