Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Actively Considering Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Report: Chelsea Are Actively Considering Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are active on the front of trying to sign Moises Caicedo, and the club could make a move before the end of the January transfer window if all goes well.

Chelsea are now in the process of exploring a deal for Moises Caicedo in January, and there is some belief a deal can be done for the Ecuador midfielder before the window ends.

It was always the goal for Chelsea to bring in a top midfielder in January and after missing out on Enzo Fernandez the next best thing on the list at the club was Moises Caicedo.

A deal is now being actively explored, with a price tag already in mind.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are now actively considering a move for Moises Caicedo.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports via Simon Phillips, Chelsea are now actively exploring a deal for Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window. The Blue's believe now is the time to strike for the midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea as of now are prepared to pay around £65million for Caicedo. Brighton are currently only willing to allow the player to leave for £75million due to the fact it's the January window and mid-season.

There have been no offers to Brighton yet for Caicedo, but there is expected to be some form of contact from Chelsea for the player in the coming days.

Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton but is unlikely to force through a move at any capacity. 

It is now up to Chelsea to make the approach and force the hand of Brighton to decide whether they will accept a bid or try and keep the player until the summer window.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking To Offer Levi Colwill A New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Be An Option For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Concrete Interest In Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Director Confirms Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck & Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Consider Permanent Bids For Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Mikel Arteta
Transfer News

Report: Mikel Arteta Speaks On Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett