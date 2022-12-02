Report: Chelsea Are Actively Working On Signing Josko Gvardiol

The football world are in unison at how talented Josko Gvardiol is, and fans who hadn't watched him before the World Cup are taking major notice now.

Gvardiol is one of the world's great defenders, and at just 20-years old, the potential he can get to is quite frightening. Chelsea recognizes this and are trying to sign the player.

Chelsea failed with a bid in the summer but have not given up.

Chelsea are actively working on signing Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Pixsell

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Chelsea are actively trying to sign Josko Gvardiol, and are in contact with people around the player and with RB Leipzig.

Chelsea have a good relationship with Leipzig after the Timo Werner sale and now the nearly completed Christopher Nkunku deal, and Gvardiol is a player the Blues want.

There is competition, with Real Madrid also wanting to sign the player. Gvardiol stated today that it would be a dream to play for Los Blancos.

Chelsea made an official bid in August which was rejected by Leipzig. The bid was €80+5million, and the player would stay at Leipzig for the season and join in 2023.

The expectation inside Leipzig and with people around Josko Gvardiol is that he will leave the club in 2023, with the opportunity to join a top club.

It is not a done deal as of yet, and there is still work to do, but there can be some optimism around Chelsea's chances of signing Josko Gvardiol as of today.

Read More Chelsea Stories: