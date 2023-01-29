Report: Chelsea Are Back In Direct Talks For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have entered back into direct talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and there is now expected to be a real push by the Blue's for the player before the window closes.

There is belief within the club that a deal can happen, although Benfica are still demanding the release clause of £105million is met by any club looking to sign Enzo.

Fernandez himself wants the move, and has much as much clear to Benfica.

Chelsea have re-opened talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now back in direct talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Rui Costa, the president of Benfica still does not want to allow Enzo to leave, but with Chelsea now willing to pay the full £105million fee for the player it is likely the deal can happen.

Personal terms are not expected to be any problem and the only thing that will stand i the way is Benfica's reluctance to allow the player to leave.

If Chelsea pay the release clause there is very little Benfica can do to keep the player at the club, but at the moment they are working to try and find a way to pay that doesn't involve paying the full release clause.

The belief is though that if there cannot be a way around paying the full fee Chelsea are prepared to do so to secure the player.

Not an easy deal to complete by any means before the window closes, but there's a lot more of a chance now than a week ago.

