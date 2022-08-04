Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are 'Close' To Agreement For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

Thomas Tuchel has stated the importance of defensive reinforcements this summer and Chelsea appear set to secure the signature of another defender. 

Following a short period of negotiations, an agreement for the transfer of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella is now imminent. News broke on Wednesday evening surrounding this breakthrough, with the transfer seemingly nearing the finish line. 

Marc Cucurella

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg provided insight into this transfer. On Wednesday, Chelsea moved closer to securing the defender, with a fee of £52.5 million being widely reported. 

Cucurella has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Blues. Manchester City have long held an interest in the player but were not willing to raise their bid to the figure that Chelsea have, leading to them pursuing alternatives. 

Marc Cucurella

Brighton have driven a hard bargain in this deal. They are not under any sort of financial pressure to sell and are insistent that this deal depends on them securing defensive reinforcements, having missed out on Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon and Porto's Zaidu Sanusi already.

This insistence is the reason behind Levi Colwill's inclusion in the deal. Chelsea are reluctant to let him depart permanently, which is the reason for the inclusion of a buy-back clause in his proposed move to the Seagulls. 

Marc Cucurella

Manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be an admirer of Cucurella's strong defending, technical ability, and prowess in the final third. It is not far-fetched to think the Spaniard could slot seamlessly into a Chelsea backline undergoing major changes this window. 

