Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are Close To Letting Emerson Palmieri Leave To Lazio On A Loan Deal

Chelsea is on the verge of letting Emerson Palmieri go this summer, despite the fact the club is currently lacking numbers in the back line. 

The Blues are reportedly set to send Emerson back out on loan this summer despite only just returning from his previous loan spell at Olympique Lyon.

Emerson Palmieri

According to the Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea is open to selling the 27-year-old to Seria A side Lazio. The deal is thought to be a one-year loan with an option to buy for £8 million.

Emerson has seen regular game time during the Blue's pre-season this summer, featuring in every game so far. 

The Italian left-back is set to be the main target for Lazio this summer, With manager Maurizio Sarri pushing for the move to be complete. 

Sarri seems to be very fond of the 27-year-old after working with the defender back at Chelsea. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

Letting Emerson go seems like a weird decision for Chelsea due to the defensive crisis they find themselves in. 

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already departing from the club, and Cesar Azpilicueta pushing for a move to Barcelona, Chelsea finds itself with a shortage of defensive players. 

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was promised at least six new signings this summer by new co-owner Todd Boehly, with two to three of those looking to be defenders. 

Chelsea has already made a start to this by bringing in Kalidou Koulabily from Napoli to bolster the Blue's defense.

Read More Chelsea News

Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Wants To Stay At Bayern Munich

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Three More Players This Summer

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Werner cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempt to Sign Josko Gvardiol From RB Leipzig With Timo Werner Being Apart Of The Deal

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Slonina
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Chicago Fire For Gabriel Slonina

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursuing Defender Milan Skriniar From Inter Milan

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago
Timo Werner Ben Chilwell
News

The Top Five Highest Paid At Chelsea

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
England Women
Match Coverage

UEFA Women's EURO final | England v Germany | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Wembley Stadium

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
Jamie Vardy
Transfer News

Report: Insider Claims Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy Discussed As Last Minute Option For Chelsea

By Kieran Neller19 hours ago