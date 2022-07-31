Report: Chelsea Are Close To Letting Emerson Palmieri Leave To Lazio On A Loan Deal
Chelsea is on the verge of letting Emerson Palmieri go this summer, despite the fact the club is currently lacking numbers in the back line.
The Blues are reportedly set to send Emerson back out on loan this summer despite only just returning from his previous loan spell at Olympique Lyon.
According to the Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea is open to selling the 27-year-old to Seria A side Lazio. The deal is thought to be a one-year loan with an option to buy for £8 million.
Emerson has seen regular game time during the Blue's pre-season this summer, featuring in every game so far.
The Italian left-back is set to be the main target for Lazio this summer, With manager Maurizio Sarri pushing for the move to be complete.
Sarri seems to be very fond of the 27-year-old after working with the defender back at Chelsea.
Letting Emerson go seems like a weird decision for Chelsea due to the defensive crisis they find themselves in.
With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already departing from the club, and Cesar Azpilicueta pushing for a move to Barcelona, Chelsea finds itself with a shortage of defensive players.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was promised at least six new signings this summer by new co-owner Todd Boehly, with two to three of those looking to be defenders.
Chelsea has already made a start to this by bringing in Kalidou Koulabily from Napoli to bolster the Blue's defense.
