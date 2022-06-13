Report: Chelsea are Close to Signing France International Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele and has explained his plans for next season to the Frenchman.

According to Sport Witness, "everything would indicate" that Dembele will sign for Chelsea this summer after he rejected a contract offer from Barcelona.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Dembele, 25, would be the fist signing for the mens team since the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly and it would also mean a reunion between the Frenchman and manager Tuchel.

The German coached Dembele at Borrusia Dortmund and in an interview with Sky Sports in 2021, Tuchel stated that the attacker was the "most talented player" that he has ever coached.

Dembele played 1 season in Germany before making the move to Barcelona in 2017 IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The 25 year-old moved to Barcelona in August 2017 for a deal worth £130 million however he has been hampered by injury which has affected his playing time and progress at the Spanish giants.

In his time at the Spanish club Dembele has won 2 La Liga titles, 2 Copa Del Rey titles and was even a part of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018.

Despite another injury hit season the winger was named the La Liga Playermaker 2021/22 after registering 13 assits in total.

It could be a busy transfer window between Chelsea and Barcelona with the potential of four transfers happening between the two clubs this summer.

