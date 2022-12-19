Report: Chelsea Are Closest To Signing Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea have been chasing Youssoufa Moukoko for a while now, and they are reportedly the team that is closest to completing a signing for the German striker.
Moukoko's contract runs out in June, and there is currently no sign of a new deal being agreed between the player and Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea however may be interested in signing him in January.
The club would have to pay a small fee to sign the player in January.
According to Mark Behrenbeck from Sky Germany, Chelsea are said to be the closest team in the race for Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.
There are a number of clubs in the race at the moment, including Liverpool and Manchester United. Moukoko is largely expected to leave the club in 2023.
Chelsea are looking for a ready made replacement to Armando Broja who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and the club feel Moukoko could be that player.
The player will be available on a free in June, but Chelsea want to bypass competition by signing Moukoko for a small fee in January.
Dortmund are currently not close to signing Moukoko to a new deal. There have been negotiations and talks between Chelsea and Youssoufa Moukoko.
It is something that will be clearer in January, and Chelsea look to be real favourites for Youssoufa Moukoko.
