Report: Chelsea Are Considering Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave

Chelsea are considering allowing Hakim Ziyech leave the club this month, and there is significant interest in the player. Now seems to be a good time for both parties to part ways.

Ziyech would have a higher price tag now than he did before the World Cup due to his performances at the tournament, and Chelsea are considering allowing him to leave this month.

There is significant interest in the Moroccan from inside the Premier League.

Chelsea are considering letting Hakim Ziyech leave. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are considering allowing Hakim Ziyech leave the club in January, and Newcastle and Everton are said to be two clubs interested in his signature.

Ziyech has featured a lot more for Chelsea since football returned after the World Cup but is unlikely to be part of the plans going forward under Graham Potter.

Everton are one of the clubs reported to be interested in the player but have denied making a £25million bid.

Everton have denied making a £25million bid for Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle United are also tipped to be ready to make a move for Ziyech but have not yet made a formal approach. Chelsea are said to want a permanent move instead of a loan.

Ziyech is open to a move away and has been open to a move away from the club since the summer.

£30million would is around the price tag Chelsea want for the player, and the next few days will be key in determining his future.

