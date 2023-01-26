Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Considering Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Are Considering Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave

Chelsea are considering letting Hakim Ziyech leave the club. There is interest in his signature.

Chelsea are considering allowing Hakim Ziyech leave the club this month, and there is significant interest in the player. Now seems to be a good time for both parties to part ways.

Ziyech would have a higher price tag now than he did before the World Cup due to his performances at the tournament, and Chelsea are considering allowing him to leave this month.

There is significant interest in the Moroccan from inside the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are considering letting Hakim Ziyech leave.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are considering allowing Hakim Ziyech leave the club in January, and Newcastle and Everton are said to be two clubs interested in his signature.

Ziyech has featured a lot more for Chelsea since football returned after the World Cup but is unlikely to be part of the plans going forward under Graham Potter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everton are one of the clubs reported to be interested in the player but have denied making a £25million bid. 

Hakim Ziyech

Everton have denied making a £25million bid for Hakim Ziyech.

Newcastle United are also tipped to be ready to make a move for Ziyech but have not yet made a formal approach. Chelsea are said to want a permanent move instead of a loan.

Ziyech is open to a move away and has been open to a move away from the club since the summer. 

£30million would is around the price tag Chelsea want for the player, and the next few days will be key in determining his future.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Could Move For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk & Mohammed Salah
News

'He Has Great Ambition' - Azpilicueta and Potter On Mykhailo Mudryk

By Luka Foley
Bakayoko
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Yet To Accept Offer From Turkish Club

By Luka Foley