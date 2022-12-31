Skip to main content
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Are Continuing To Push For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are continuing to push for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are now continuing to push for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and plan to get the deal done for the January transfer window. They have received positive indications a deal can happen.

Fernandez has said yes to a move to Chelsea, and the Blue's are ready to pay above the player's release clause in order to secure the deal.

The Benfica midfielder started for his team last night, but it's said to have no baring on any potential deal.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are continuing to push for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blue's believe they can make a deal happen in January.

Benfica's original plan was to keep Enzo until the summer and sell him for his release clause then, but his performances at the World Cup has prompted clubs to move now instead of later.

Chelsea are benefiting from Manchester United and Liverpool not having the funds at the moment to move for Fernandez, and have swooped in and tried to make the deal as quick as possible.

The deal depends on whether Benfica think they can afford to turn down the offer Chelsea are making. The current belief is that the Portuguese club believe it's too good to turn down.

Enzo Fernandez has already accepted Chelsea's contract, so the deal is virtually waiting on the okay from Benfica now before it can a done deal.

