IMAGO / News Images

Report: Chelsea Are Exploring Options In Midfield

Chelsea are exploring options in midfield to potentially sign before the end of the month.

Chelsea are still exploring the chance of signing a midfielder before the end of the transfer window, and are looking at potential options to move for in the coming days.

A move for Moises Caicedo is yet to be ruled out despite the growing interest from Arsenal, but it may have to be a bid of around £90million to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder.

There are other targets the club could potentially look at before the end of the window and those are being explored.

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia could be a potential target for Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are exploring a lot of options for a potential midfield signing.

The Blue's are speaking to the agents of a number of players and could be braced to make their move for one of the targets in the next day or so.

Chelsea have been linked with various midfielders other than Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez throughout the window.

Moises Caicedo

Another bid for Moises Caicedo has not been ruled out.

Sander Berge is a name that has been mentioned recently and could be someone they look to sign. Romeo Lavia is also a player high up on the list but a move from Southampton would be difficult.

Chelsea do not want to leave the January window without a midfielder and it may be regarded as a perfect window by fans if they do end up signing a player in that position.

The next few days with be vital as the window begins to come to a close, but a midfielder is on the horizon.

