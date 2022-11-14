Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Favourites To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chelsea are reportedly favorites to win the race for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras.

Chelsea are firmly in the race to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, and reports are now suggesting that the Blue's could actually be favourites to win the race for his signature over PSG and Real Madrid.

Reports from Brazil are suggesting Chelsea are in pole position at the moment, and if the club did actually pull of the signing of the 16-year old, it would be a massive win for the new owner Todd Boehly.

The American would endeared into Chelsea hearts forever if he was to pull of the signing of a world superstar in the making.

Endrick

Chelsea are reportedly favourites for Endrick.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Chelsea are favourites to sign Brazilian forward Endrick, and are willing to make him the face of the club upon arrival.

That is the promise Chelsea have made to the family of Endrick, which could certainly be what is currently winning them the battle over the other two European superpowers.

Endrick

Endrick's family have already met with Chelsea.

Real Madrid and PSG have interest in Endrick, but Chelsea seem to be pulling away from the pack, with Endrick's family having already been to the Chelsea training ground to meet with Chelsea officials.

The signing would be for 2024, and Chelsea are reportedly ready to catapult Endrick straight into the spotlight when he does arrive. It would be a risk, but the hype around Endrick suggests it's something he could certainly handle.

