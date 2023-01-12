Report: Chelsea Are Huge Admirers Of Harry Kane

Harry Kane has flirted with the idea of leaving Tottenham Hotspur for a number of years now, but every year he always seems to end up in that white shirt at the beginning of the season.

Kane has yet to win a trophy in his career, and as he approaches his thirties, it may be in the back of his mind to move on and join a club with a bit more ambition that Tottenham have right now.

He does not want to leave the club at the moment, but that could change if they miss out on Champions League football in May.

Chelsea admire Harry Kane internally. IMAGO / Eibner

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea's ownership are huge admirers of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and could be in the conversation if he decides to leave in the summer.

Kane is happier now at Spurs under Antonio Conte than he was when he was close to joining Manchester City, but there are always chances that could change.

Champions League football will be important for Spurs, and they are still in with a shout for that. Kane is at a stage of his career where retiring without a trophy is becoming more of a possibility as the days pass.

Manchester United also have interest in Harry Kane. IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United are also another club with interest and they would likely be the destination that Kane would prefer given the Tottenham/Chelsea rivalry.

The situation will be revisited in June when Tottenham's faith has been sealed for the 23/24 season, and Kane will be hoping there's more of a chance of a trophy next season at White Hart Lane than there is now.

