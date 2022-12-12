Report: Chelsea Are Huge Admirers Of Jude Bellingham

When you talk about the Jude Bellingham saga, the names that usually pop up are LIverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City. Chelsea are not really given a chance in terms of signing Bellingham.

The Blue's may not be favourites, but they are certainly in the mix. There is heavy interest from Chelsea in Bellingham and they are huge admirers of the player.

Bellingham's future is set to become more clear in the coming weeks prior to the World Cup.

Chelsea remain huge admirers in Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea are huge admirers of Jude Bellingham despite the heavy interest from their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have been named as the front runners but the deal is far from done on their side. Manchester City have a chance and Real Madrid are in the background.

Decisions surrounding Bellingham's future were expected to come after the World Cup, and now that England have been knocked out it is felt that interest will intensify.

Jude Bellingham's future is expected to be more clear in the coming weeks. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will of course try and sign Bellingham. Liverpool are favourites with Jurgen Klopp pushing for the signing after not getting a midfielder last year, but Chelsea will try until it is impossible.

Bellingham will ultimately decide where he views his ideal future, and that is expected to become a bit more clear in the coming weeks. Interest remains from Chelsea, and time will tell if they win the race.

Read More Chelsea Stories: