Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are In Active Negotiations With Michael Edwards

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Are In Active Negotiations With Michael Edwards

Chelsea are negotiating with Michael Edwards to become the new sporting director.

Michael Edwards is one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool are where they are today in terms of their recent success under Jurgen Klopp. Edwards was the sporting director at Liverpool, and the reason behind why they are such a well ran club.

Chelsea are in search of a new sporting director to relieve Todd Boehly of the tasks he has had to take on in recent months since he took over the club. Christopher Vivell is set to become the new technical director, but the club still want a sporting director.

Michael Edwards could be that man.

Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly has been sporting director since taking over the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are in active negotiations with Michael Edwards about the possibility of making him the clubs new sporting director in the coming months.

Tod Boehly has no problem staying in the role until January as the club search to find a new one, but they do certainly need a new one as Boehly does not have the highest level of expertise in the area.

Edwards done brilliantly at Liverpool and ran an almost perfect business model in terms of net spend at the club, Chelsea will have identified that and due to the amount of money they intend to spend to improve the squad, will need that recouped in some way.

Michael Edwards could be the man, and if Chelsea make a formal approach in the coming months, may become their new sporting director.

Read More Chelsea Stories

`Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Retained Interest In Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Carney Chukwuemeka
Match Coverage

Carney Chukwuemeka Speaks After Making His Chelsea Debut

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Contract Situation Will Be Discussed After World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Appoint Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic

By Dylan McBennett
Diego Costa
News

Diego Costa: 'My Problem Was With Antonio Conte, Not Chelsea Fans'

By Dylan McBennett
Jamal Musiala
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Chelsea Target Jamal Musiala

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Not Been Negotiating With PSG

By Dylan McBennett