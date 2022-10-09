Report: Chelsea Are In Active Negotiations With Michael Edwards

Michael Edwards is one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool are where they are today in terms of their recent success under Jurgen Klopp. Edwards was the sporting director at Liverpool, and the reason behind why they are such a well ran club.

Chelsea are in search of a new sporting director to relieve Todd Boehly of the tasks he has had to take on in recent months since he took over the club. Christopher Vivell is set to become the new technical director, but the club still want a sporting director.

Michael Edwards could be that man.

Todd Boehly has been sporting director since taking over the club. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are in active negotiations with Michael Edwards about the possibility of making him the clubs new sporting director in the coming months.

Tod Boehly has no problem staying in the role until January as the club search to find a new one, but they do certainly need a new one as Boehly does not have the highest level of expertise in the area.

Edwards done brilliantly at Liverpool and ran an almost perfect business model in terms of net spend at the club, Chelsea will have identified that and due to the amount of money they intend to spend to improve the squad, will need that recouped in some way.

Michael Edwards could be the man, and if Chelsea make a formal approach in the coming months, may become their new sporting director.

Read More Chelsea Stories