Report: Chelsea Are in Advanced Talks With Sevilla Over French Defender Jules Kounde

Its been widely reported for close to 18 months that Chelsea has been linked with Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde however it appears that the saga may now be coming to an end.

Talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage with Chelsea feeling confident that a deal can be struck and they can bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Jones

The Blues are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both departing.

Chelsea have already recruited 31-year-old Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who arrived for £33 million from Napoli last week.

Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter that Chelsea have already had a bid of £55 million plus add-ons rejected by the Spanish club, however, a second bid is expected in the coming days.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Kounde himself is in discussion with Chelsea and Barcelona. The 22-year-old already agreed personal terms with the Premier League side a year ago and he is still interested in a move to England.

It seemed that a deal would be hard to come by for Chelsea with Barcelona appearing as the desired destination for Kounde so attentions turned to Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt.

With the Dutchman heading to Bayern Munich, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reignited his sides interest in Kounde with a deal now looking likely.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to reports, the Spanish side Sevilla would be more inclined in allowing Kounde to join Chelsea over Barcelona, as they would not want to strengthen a rival club.

Should a deal get completed, then the 22-year-old be the third signing of the Boehly era and the third this summer, following the arrivals of fellow defender Koulibaly and England attacker Raheem Sterling who joined from Manchester City.

