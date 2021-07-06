Report: Chelsea Are in 'Best Position' to Sign Declan Rice This Summer

Chelsea are best placed to complete the signing for Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is a 'priority signing' in the midfield department for the Blues if they decide to move for reinforcements, as per Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

However, West Ham have maintained their stance on their academy graduate and insist that Rice will be sold for any amount of money amid rumours linking him with a blockbuster move to Stamford Bridge.

As reported by transfer insider Dean Jones via Terry Flewers, Rice is heavily interested in joining Chelsea this summer, with the Champions League winners in the driving seat in the chase for the midfielder's signature.

Rice has attracted interest from several Premier League sides following a stellar 2020/21 campaign for David Moyes' side, after recently rejecting two contract offers at the London Stadium.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the England international, who is a key target for the west London side as they look to kick on from their European glory by mounting a genuine title challenge next term.

West Ham believe that the ball is in their court in their bid to keep hold of Rice this summer, with three years left on his current deal in east London.

Rice is 'interested' in listening to any offers submitted for him, and would be 'disappointed' if West Ham refuse to sanction a sale if a club puts a bid in the region of £60 million on the table.

However, it has emerged that Rice will not hand in a transfer request or try and force his way out of West Ham, as the Englishman holds his current employers in high regard.

West Ham are yet to receive an official bid for Rice, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to cash in on him if a suitor offers an irrefutable amount of money, even a number close to their valuation of their man.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

