Report: Chelsea in Talks With Wonderkid Camavinga, Agent Holds the Key to Transfer

Could the Blues seal a deal for the wonderkid?

Chelsea are in talks with the agent of Rennes and France midfielder Edouardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The yongster has been heavily linked with Manchester United, who are the firm favourites to secure his signature.

However, Get French Football News has revelaed that Chelsea are one of the clubs in talks with Camavinga's agent.

Camavinga featured for Rennes against Chelsea in last season's Champions League as the Blues went on to win the competition Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

It was reported by Le Parisien, via Get French Football News that Rennes would be willing to accept €30 million for the 18-year-old, who has one year left on his current contract.

However, Get French Football News have revealed that this bid will be 'laughed off' and Rennes will reject any bids in that region if they are formally lodged.

Real Madrid are also in talks with Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett.

Manchester United are leading the race for the youngster Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

Barnett is an English football agent, who represents Ruben Loftus-Cheek and will be heavily involved with any deal to see Camavinga leave Rennes.

The agent was previously banned by the FA and fined for arranging secret meetings between Ashley Cole and Chelsea as the left-back sealed a move to Chelsea from Arsenal in 2006.

Chelsea could hold an advantage over other clubs in the race for Camavinga, having sealed the signing of Edouard Mendy last season from the French club.

The midfielder could switch Rennes for Chelsea, much like Mendy did Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

Chelsea are believed to have a good relationship with Rennes due to the swift nature of Mendy's arrival. The Blues have also dealt with the club in the past, sending Jeremie Boga on loan to Rennes in 2015.

Notably, Chelsea also signed Petr Cech from Rennes back in 2004. Could Camavinga be the next success story moving from Rennes to London?

