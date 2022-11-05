Report: Chelsea Are In The Race For Endrick
The race has began to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, and Chelsea are fully part of it. Todd Boehly and Chelsea are keen on signing the young Brazilian, and are set to rival whoever they have to in order to sign him.
Endrick is a 16-year old forward from Brazil, and is currently playing his football for Palmeiras in Seria A. He became the youngest ever scorer for Palmeiras last week, and is one of the most sought after players on earth right now.
Chelsea are fully in the race, and are pushing to sign the Brazilian.
According to Jorge Nicola, Chelsea are well and truly in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, and are ready to rival PSG and Real Madrid in order to land his signature.
Endrick has a release clause of €60million, and Chelsea or whichever club really want to push to sign the player will have to hit that.
Their are three massive clubs in terms of Chelsea, PSG and Madrid all clamouring over his signing, and each club have delivered a project to the father of Endrick, the best one will be chosen.
Reports recently suggested that Endrick's father had liked Chelsea's package and project the most so far, and it will be interesting to see if the Blue's actually land the 16-year old wonderkid.
All eyes on Endrick in the next few months.
