Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea want to sign Polish international Robert Lewandowski, according to Evening Standard.

The 33-year-old relishes a new challenge away from the Bundesliga and has urged Bayern Munich to let him leave this summer rather than see out the final year of his contract.

Lewandowski's preferred destination is Barcelona. However, due to the financial state of the club, it's not certain whether they would be able to afford the striker.

Lewandowski Bayern Munich

Reportedly, Lewandowski wants to "avoid" a move to the Blues as he fears he would struggle to be successful in the Premier League.

With Romelu Lukaku looking evermore likely to depart, a striker could be needed at Stamford Bridge, and there couldn't be a more experienced fit than Lewandowski. 

Lewandowski has spent twelve years in the Bundesliga, playing for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He has scored a total of 312 league goals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German champions are on the verge of bringing in Liverpool's Sadio Mane in a deal worth £34 million, which could prove to be the Polish international's replacement.

PSG are also in the hunt for Lewandowski, despite Kylian Mbappe's new lucrative deal. The Paris club have Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in their attacking ranks.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Can Find Lukaku Replacement A Little Closer To Home

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History

By Owen Cummings7 hours ago
Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
imago1008378785h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Peterborough United On Loan For The New Season

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Receive Important Proposal From Chelsea For Milan Skriniar

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit Proposal For Gleison Bremer

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Chelsea Move And Prefers Barcelona Switch

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago