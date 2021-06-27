Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Championship Top Scorer Toney

Chelsea are amongst the clubs interested in signing Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a striker, having been linked with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

However, as per This is Futbol via The Express, Chelsea are interested in the Championship record breaker Toney.

The striker scored 31 goals last season in the Championship Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The striker signed for Brentford from Peterborough United last season and broke the Championship record for goals in a season, netting 31 times.

Peterborough Director of Football Barry Fry admitted that Chelsea were interested in the forward.

He said: “I still think [teams] like Everton and even Chelsea [are interested in him].

“I know Chelsea are looking at the top range of centre-forwards, but I know they’ve watched him and like him, and if they don’t get A, B, and C, who knows?

“Then I expect Ivan to go for £40m, £45m, £50m, but now he’s got them in the Premier League, only the top clubs could afford him.”

Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's priority this summer Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Haaland is Chelsea's 'dream signing' this summer, but with reports suggesting that the Blues could be looking for a Plan B in Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski, Toney could be one of the alternatives.

What has Toney said about his future?

“It was flattering, but I’m a Brentford player,

"You read things, but I don’t look too deeply into it. I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted, and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube