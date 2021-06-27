Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Championship Top Scorer Toney

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Brentford's Ivan Toney

Would Toney fit in at Chelsea?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea are amongst the clubs interested in signing Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a striker, having been linked with Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.

However, as per This is Futbol via The Express, Chelsea are interested in the Championship record breaker Toney.

The striker scored 31 goals last season in the Championship

The striker scored 31 goals last season in the Championship

The striker signed for Brentford from Peterborough United last season and broke the Championship record for goals in a season, netting 31 times.

Peterborough Director of Football Barry Fry admitted that Chelsea were interested in the forward.

He said: “I still think [teams] like Everton and even Chelsea [are interested in him].

“I know Chelsea are looking at the top range of centre-forwards, but I know they’ve watched him and like him, and if they don’t get A, B, and C, who knows?

“Then I expect Ivan to go for £40m, £45m, £50m, but now he’s got them in the Premier League, only the top clubs could afford him.”

Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's priority this summer

Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's priority this summer

Haaland is Chelsea's 'dream signing' this summer, but with reports suggesting that the Blues could be looking for a Plan B in Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski, Toney could be one of the alternatives.

What has Toney said about his future?

“It was flattering, but I’m a Brentford player,

"You read things, but I don’t look too deeply into it. I have to keep doing what I can to get Brentford promoted, and then I won’t have to worry about other clubs so-called buying me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Mount England
Euro 2020

Report: Mason Mount to Start For England Against Germany

sipa_33354200 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Zappacosta Could Move To Inter As Hakimi Replacement

1317669099
Transfer News

Report: Livramento Attracting Serious Interest

pjimage (20)
News

Southgate Discusses Ben Chilwell And Mason Mount Selection Decision

sipa_32654138
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Championship Top Scorer Toney

sipa_33147803
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Issue Hands-Off Warning to Manchester City Over James

sipa_33175240
News

Kovacic Discusses Gilmour's Chelsea Future Amid Premier League Interest

sipa_33154804
News

Report: Chelsea Want to Extend Christensen's Contract As Part of Ambitious Summer