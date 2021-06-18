Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Manuel Locatelli This Summer - Juventus, Manchester City and Arsenal Also Keen

He's impressed alongside Jorginho for his country, could they form a formidable partnership in the Premier League?

Chelsea are interested in Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli has impressed also at the European Championships this summer with Italy and is now catching the eye of clubs across Europe including from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus.

Speaking on Don Robbie, Romano said: "He is leaving the club. Many clubs have asked for Locatelli, from Spain to Germany to England. Arsenal have not made a bid but they're interested. Manchester City and Chelsea have been scouting him for a long time.

"Leading the race are Juventus, they want to sign the player and they have the opportunity to keep him in Italy. They are negotiating to include some players in the deal.

"The price is €40 million, let's see if he chooses Italy or the Premier League."

Locatelli has shone for Italy so far at the European Championships, scoring a brace against Switzerland as he has been deployed in a three man midfield along Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Inter man Nicolo Barella.

The 23-year-old was crucial for his club last season as the midfielder made 34 appearances for Sassuolo last season helping the Italians to finish eighth in the Serie A.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

