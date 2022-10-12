Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG

Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappe, and will be keeping an eye on his situation at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is trying to force a move away from PSG in January, but the French club are refusing to budge. Mbappe feels his relationship with the club is broken, and wants to move away for a new challenge as soon as possible.

Chelsea have always had an interest in Kylian Mbappe, as does every club in Europe, but they will pay attention to how things develop in France over the coming months regarding Mbappe.

Todd Boehly wants a commercially club changing signing, and there is no bigger signing in club football at the moment than Kylian Mbappe.

Christopher Nkunku on France Duty with Kylian Mbappe

Could Kylian Mbappe join Christopher Nkunku at Chelsea?

According to Jacque Talbot of Transfersdotcom, Chelsea are one of the clubs in the mix for Kylian Mbappe. The player is using the media to leverage a move away from PSG, but the French champions are holding firm.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PSG do not want to lose the French striker, and Mbappe has effectively used the media to break this news and bypassed club officials at PSG. 

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is trying to force a move away from PSG.

Manchester United have an interest but with Cristiano Ronaldo still at the club on high wages, a move is financially impossible at the minute. Chelsea and Real Madrid have an interest, and Todd Boehly's eagerness for a commercial signing may mean the club make a move.

Mbappe's future will be a long saga and is unlikely to be solved in January, but Chelsea are expected to be in the mix, and have the financial power to complete a signing of this magnitude.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Stuart Webber
News

Chelsea Speaking To Norwich's Sporting Director Stuart Webber

By Luka Foley
Mateo Kovacic
News

Mateo Kovacic On Recovering In Europe And Returning To San Siro

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Must Wait For Michael Edwards

By Stephen Smith
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James 'Hopeful' He Escaped Serious Injury

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount
News

Report: Chelsea Begin Contract Talks With Mason Mount

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking To Terminate Denis Zakaria Loan Deal In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Paolo Maldini Addresses Rafael Leao To Chelsea Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: PSG Will Not Allow Kylian Mbappe To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett