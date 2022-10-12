Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG

Kylian Mbappe is trying to force a move away from PSG in January, but the French club are refusing to budge. Mbappe feels his relationship with the club is broken, and wants to move away for a new challenge as soon as possible.

Chelsea have always had an interest in Kylian Mbappe, as does every club in Europe, but they will pay attention to how things develop in France over the coming months regarding Mbappe.

Todd Boehly wants a commercially club changing signing, and there is no bigger signing in club football at the moment than Kylian Mbappe.

Could Kylian Mbappe join Christopher Nkunku at Chelsea? IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Jacque Talbot of Transfersdotcom, Chelsea are one of the clubs in the mix for Kylian Mbappe. The player is using the media to leverage a move away from PSG, but the French champions are holding firm.

PSG do not want to lose the French striker, and Mbappe has effectively used the media to break this news and bypassed club officials at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is trying to force a move away from PSG. IMAGO / HMB-Media

Manchester United have an interest but with Cristiano Ronaldo still at the club on high wages, a move is financially impossible at the minute. Chelsea and Real Madrid have an interest, and Todd Boehly's eagerness for a commercial signing may mean the club make a move.

Mbappe's future will be a long saga and is unlikely to be solved in January, but Chelsea are expected to be in the mix, and have the financial power to complete a signing of this magnitude.

Read More Chelsea Stories