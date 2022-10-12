Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and Chelsea have now been confirmed to be interested in the signature of the English midfielder. Bellingham scored again in the Champions League last night, and his stock keeps rising.

Chelsea are keen to improve their midfield options, and a signing like Bellingham would absolutely transform what they already have. The signing would be an investment considering his age.

The club will face competition, but are keen to try and come out on top in the race for the player.

Jude Bellingham is wanted by Chelsea. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea are interested in the signature of Jude Bellingham in the coming months, as it seems almost certain the midfielder will leave the club.

Dortmund want to keep Bellingham, but it seems almost impossible that they will be able to convince him to stay beyond the summer. It seems certain the midfielder will return to England in 2023.

Jude Bellingham is thought to be leaving Dortmund this summer. IMAGO / osnapix

Liverpool and Real Madrid were once thought to be front runners, but now it seems an open race for the player. The price tag is set to be around £150million, but Todd Boehly is keen to sign a superstar for the club.

It will ultimately be down to Bellingham in the end, and Manchester United may feel they have an opportunity to sign the player given they nearly did in the past.

