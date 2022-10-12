Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and Chelsea have now been confirmed to be interested in the signature of the English midfielder. Bellingham scored again in the Champions League last night, and his stock keeps rising.

Chelsea are keen to improve their midfield options, and a signing like Bellingham would absolutely transform what they already have. The signing would be an investment considering his age.

The club will face competition, but are keen to try and come out on top in the race for the player.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted by Chelsea.

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea are interested in the signature of Jude Bellingham in the coming months, as it seems almost certain the midfielder will leave the club. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dortmund want to keep Bellingham, but it seems almost impossible that they will be able to convince him to stay beyond the summer. It seems certain the midfielder will return to England in 2023.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is thought to be leaving Dortmund this summer.

Liverpool and Real Madrid were once thought to be front runners, but now it seems an open race for the player. The price tag is set to be around £150million, but Todd Boehly is keen to sign a superstar for the club.

It will ultimately be down to Bellingham in the end, and Manchester United may feel they have an opportunity to sign the player given they nearly did in the past.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Serious About Signing Kylian Mbappe

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
News

Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared

By Luka Foley
Lauren James for England
News

Chelsea's Lauren James Reacts to Making First England Start

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Joe Shields As Director Of Recruitment

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Mason Mount Admits Surprise at Fikayo Tomori's Red Card vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Should Be Wrapped Up Before World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Stanislav Lobotka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Enquiries About Napoli Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

By Dylan McBennett