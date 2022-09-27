Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have had long standing interest in Christopher Nkunku, and despite the club possibly putting more emphasis on a winger in the coming months, they are not expected to hesitate if the opportunity arises to sign the Frenchman.

Nkunku looked likely to leave Leipzig this summer, but in the end stayed in German, along with other Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol. Chelsea have a good relationship with Leipzig through the Timo Werner deal, and may use that to their advantage.

Of course though, considering Nkunku's talent, Chelsea will not be alone in their pursuits.

Christopher Nkunku in action for France.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Christopher Nkunku is one to watch in the coming months. Any deal for the player will likely happen next summer, but Leipzig unlikely to sell in January.

Chelsea have had long standing interest in the player, and tried for him in the summer, but to no avail. The club are expected to focus on wingers in the coming months, with Rafael Leao being a target, but if Nkunku becomes available they will not hesitate.

Christopher Nkunku is of interest for Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United are another club with interest, and will likely battle Chelsea for the signature as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to move on.

Chelsea as stated are happy with the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the cover of Armando Broja, so a January move will more than likely be for a winger.

