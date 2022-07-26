Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Chelsea could be looking to raid Premier League rivals Tottenham this summer and try to sign Harry Kane.

Even though the Blues have signed Raheem Sterling this window, Thomas Tuchel's side are still lacking some firepower.

He has already lost Romelu Lukaku and it looks like Hakim Ziyech & Timo Werner could both depart this summer too.

However, the Blues have Armado Broja returning from a very successful loan with Southampton.

Due to the uncertainty around Chelsea's squad, Tuchel's side have been linked with some forwards this window.

One player who Blues fans never thought would be linked with Chelsea this summer was Harry Kane.

However, Christian Falk, via Blue_Footy, has claimed that Tuchel's side are interested in signing Spurs' Kane this summer.

However, Falk also said that the North London side would only sell him to a club like Bayern Munich if they were forced to.

Author Verdict

There is no way Tottenham's Daniel Levy sells Kane to a Premier League rival, never mind Chelsea.

If Todd Boehly really wants to sign him then the England international would probably cost over £150million.

Honestly, I can't see this deal happening. However, if Chelsea could somehow pull the deal off then it would be the best transfer in this window.

