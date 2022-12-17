Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Leading The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea fans may be pinching themselves while reading the reports from the last few days, and this one will have them jumping with joy. The Blue's are reportedly leading the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko's contract at Dortmund is expiring in June, and as of now there are now apparent signs he will sign a new one before then. Chelsea are heavily interested in signing him.

The German striker is on the radar of a number of clubs.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Chelsea would be happy to sign Moukoko in January even though he will be free in June. The club want to bypass the interest from elsewhere in order to secure a deal for Moukoko.

In terms of the other interested clubs, Manchester United have looked at the possibility of signing the German, as have Liverpool.

Chelsea now lead the deal ahead of everyone else, and have put the most groundwork into the deal as things stand.

The deal was set to be done in the summer before the injury to Armando Broja, but Chelsea need a replacement for the Albanian now, and Moukoko could be that man.

A long way to go in the deal and nothing is concrete or agreed, but very positive signs for Chelsea.

