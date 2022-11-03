Report: Chelsea Are Likely To Pursue Edson Alvarez In January

Edson Alvarez has been a player linked back and forth with Chelsea since his failed move this past summer. Chelsea were pushing for that last minute midfielder, and Ajax did not want to be part of the frenzy in the end.

The Mexican midfielder refused to train to force a move to Chelsea, but the Dutch club were not interested and refused to sanction a sale because they had already lost to many players.

January however may have a different ending if Chelsea decide to pursue a move.

Edson Alvarez in action against Napoli.

According to Simon Phillips, it is likely that Chelsea will try and sign Edson Alvarez in the January transfer window, as they look to strengthen their midfield area for the top four run in.

Injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante means the midfield is one injury away from a crisis, and the club have identified it as a position that desperately needs players into the club as soon as possible.

Chelsea are likely to chase Edson Alvarez in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alvarez has spoken recently to ESPN Netherlands about his desire to join Chelsea, and his hopes that the two clubs can come to some sort of agreement some time in the near future.

Ajax were not willing to sell in the past, but January may have an ending that reads a little differently, and Chelsea are a club that is known to be very persuasive financially.

