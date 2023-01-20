Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Looking At Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea are interested in Lyon defender Malo Gusto as they become more adamant on signing a right-back in the January window.

Chelsea have been interested in Malo Gusto for some time now, and they are now considering a move for the French defender in the January window as they look to add competition for Reece James.

At the start of the window a right-back was identified as something that the club needed and they have been working in the background to find the best solution to fit the squad.

Malo Gusto is a name high up on that list, but a January deal could be difficult.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea are looking at Lyon defender Malo Gusto for the January transfer window but a deal could be difficult.

Lyon are more interested in allowing the player to leave the club in the summer. Any potential deal would likely involve Chelsea paying a bit over market value for the player.

Gusto is highly rated in France and at 19-years of age is someone that is only going to learn and grow while in a Chelsea shirt. The goal is for him to provide solid competition to Reece James.

Chelsea looked at the drop in quality the team suffered when James was out injured or being given a rest and decided it was too much of an affect on the team. Gusto is being brought in to lessen that affect.

A move is yet to be made by Chelsea but it's something they are certainly considering. It will need to be significant to take him away from Lyon in January.

