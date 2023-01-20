Report: Chelsea Are Looking At Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

Chelsea have been interested in Malo Gusto for some time now, and they are now considering a move for the French defender in the January window as they look to add competition for Reece James.

At the start of the window a right-back was identified as something that the club needed and they have been working in the background to find the best solution to fit the squad.

Malo Gusto is a name high up on that list, but a January deal could be difficult.

Chelsea are interested in Lyon defender Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea are looking at Lyon defender Malo Gusto for the January transfer window but a deal could be difficult.

Lyon are more interested in allowing the player to leave the club in the summer. Any potential deal would likely involve Chelsea paying a bit over market value for the player.

Gusto is highly rated in France and at 19-years of age is someone that is only going to learn and grow while in a Chelsea shirt. The goal is for him to provide solid competition to Reece James.

Lyon do not want to lose Malo Gusto in January. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea looked at the drop in quality the team suffered when James was out injured or being given a rest and decided it was too much of an affect on the team. Gusto is being brought in to lessen that affect.

A move is yet to be made by Chelsea but it's something they are certainly considering. It will need to be significant to take him away from Lyon in January.

