Report: Chelsea Are No Longer Interested In Everton's Anthony Gordon

Chelsea no longer wish to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea shocked the transfer market when they bid £50million for Anthony Gordon during the summer transfer window, and probably shocked Everton in the process. The bid was rejected, but Chelsea were expected to try again.

Gordon has performed well this season in an Everton side largely improved under Frank Lampard, but the interest has apparently gone from Chelsea's side. The club reportedly no longer want to make a move for Gordon.

This will be good news for Everton, although Chelsea were not the only club in London with interest in the player.

Chelsea are no longer interested in Anthony Gordon.

According to TalkSport, Chelsea's interest in Anthony Gordon is no longer there, and the club do not wish to pursue a move for the player any longer.

The interest was evident in the summer after the rejected £50million bid, and there were even rumours Chelsea were willing to rise the fee to around £65million in order to secure the player.

That interest has reportedly gone, but across London Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Gordon into the club.

Tottenham have an interest in Anthony Gordon.

Everton are adamant they want to keep hold of him, but Gordon reportedly wanted the move in the summer, and a move to Spurs could entice him.

Chelsea however are no longer interested, and will pursue other targets. Rafael Leao seems a long shot at this stage, but Leandro Trossard is definitely a transfer that could happen.

