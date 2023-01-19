Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Are Not Done Spending In January

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea are not done spending after the signing of Noni Madueke, and are likely to try for a midfielder next.

Chelsea are not set to stop their spending after the signing of PSV winger Noni Madueke, and are still expected to have a very busy January.

Madueke will sign for a fee of around £30million and it comes after the signings of Benoit Badiashile for £35million and Mykhailo Mudryk for an initial £62million fee.

Signings are expected to continue and the midfield is an area the club are going to try and bring a player in.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are fully expected to sign Moises Caicedo in January.

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Chelsea are not done spending in January and there are still some significant signings expected to come in before the end of January.

In terms of potential incomings, Moises Caicedo is a name that is linked with Chelsea every day. A formal bid is expected in the coming days. Brighton want around £80million for the midfielder.

A right-back is also a position Chelsea have wanted to strengthen to ease the burden on Reece James. Josip Juranovic has been targeted as well as Pedro Porro, but the latter looks to be signing for Tottenham.

Dusan Vlahovic has not been ruled out by Chelsea in January but it would likely be a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

It will be an interesting few days ahead at Chelsea when it comes to incomings and even outcomings. More signings are expected, the question now is who it will be.

