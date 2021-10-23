    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Are Not Expected to Sign Saúl Ñíguez Permanently

    Author:

    Chelsea are not expected to keep Spanish midfielder Saúl ÑÍguez for any longer than his loan stay, according to reports.

    Saúl moved to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a one year loan deal in the summer and has since made three appearances for the Blues, disappointing fans with some underwhelming performances.

    sipa_35665606

    As reported by La Razon, Saúl is likely to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer when his loan deal expires.

    Thomas Tuchel's side does have the option to buy the 26-year-old for €40 million, but it is unlikely, at present, that the German manager will exercise his right to buy.

    Instead, the west London club are hoping to reinforce their squad with the likes of Inter's Marcelo Brozovic according to reports. The Croatian international's contract expires with the Italian side in the summer.

    sipa_35187029 (1)

    Speaking on his departure from Atletico, Saúl expressed how his loan deal was unexpected.

    "I had various conversations with (Diego) Simeone about my positions, because it's not something recent, it's been a question for the last three years.

    "I felt good in the team, as always. The only thing was that I felt stagnant not playing in my position. My head didn't accept my new role in a new position.

    "For me, it has been the most difficult decision of my life."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665606
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Are Not Expected to Sign Saúl Ñíguez Permanently

    1 minute ago
    sipa_28899954
    News

    Joe Cole Wants to Educate Those Who Criticise Mason Mount

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35665909 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Offers Mason Mount Contract Update

    46 minutes ago
    sipa_35665421
    News

    Jorginho Stresses The Importance of Team Prizes Over Individual Awards

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (52)
    News

    Newcastle United Make Graeme Jones Decision for Chelsea Clash On October 30

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706421
    News

    Chelsea Mentality Against Norwich Was 'Top Class', Says Mount

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho Explains How Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35706421
    News

    Tuchel Stresses The Importance of Having Mount In The Team

    4 hours ago