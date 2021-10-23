Report: Chelsea Are Not Expected to Sign Saúl Ñíguez Permanently

Chelsea are not expected to keep Spanish midfielder Saúl ÑÍguez for any longer than his loan stay, according to reports.

Saúl moved to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a one year loan deal in the summer and has since made three appearances for the Blues, disappointing fans with some underwhelming performances.

As reported by La Razon, Saúl is likely to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer when his loan deal expires.

Thomas Tuchel's side does have the option to buy the 26-year-old for €40 million, but it is unlikely, at present, that the German manager will exercise his right to buy.

Instead, the west London club are hoping to reinforce their squad with the likes of Inter's Marcelo Brozovic according to reports. The Croatian international's contract expires with the Italian side in the summer.

Speaking on his departure from Atletico, Saúl expressed how his loan deal was unexpected.

"I had various conversations with (Diego) Simeone about my positions, because it's not something recent, it's been a question for the last three years.

"I felt good in the team, as always. The only thing was that I felt stagnant not playing in my position. My head didn't accept my new role in a new position.

"For me, it has been the most difficult decision of my life."

