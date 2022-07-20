Report: Chelsea Are Offering Jules Kounde Double the Salary He Would Get at Barcelona

Chelsea could be offering Sevilla's Jules Kounde a mega wage to join the Blues over Barcelona.

Over the past couple of days, it has looked more and more likely that Kounde's next club will be Chelsea.

The Blues are currently in talks with Sevilla, who are pushing for the move to happen, over a €60m deal for the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old is one of Chelsea's main transfer targets this summer and it's been reported that they have had personal terms agreed with Kounde's camp for around a year.

However, this deal looks like it is still up in the air as Barcelona are also very interested in the centre-back.

Fortunately, reports coming out of Spain are claiming that Chelsea have offered Kounde a lot more money than the Catalonian side.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, via Reshad Rahman, Todd Boehly is offering Kounde a yearly salary of €12M per year.

Meanwhile, Barca can only offer the Frenchman around €6M/€7M if he was to join this summer.

However, the report goes on to say that throughout the whole summer, Kounde has told Xavi he’d like a move to Barcelona.

If these numbers are to be believed then that would mean Chelsea have offered him £390k per week, before taxes.

That would mean that the 23-year-old would come in as Chelsea's highest earner.

The Blues have already got a new highest earner this summer after they signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and they look set to top that with the Kounde deal.

