Report: Chelsea Are Looking at Tchouameni as Rice Alternative

AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni is a 'possibility' for Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been linked with midfield reinforcements since Billy Gilmour's departure on loan to Norwich. Declan Rice and Manuel Locatelli have been two names mentioned so far.

However, it is believed that Chelsea are also interested in the Monaco midfielder who is attracting Premier League interest, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old has had a great season for Monaco Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Tchouameni currently plys his trade for Monaco in France, playing in midfield alongside former Blue Cesc Fabregas.

The midfielder could be seen as a cheaper alternative to Rice, who is Chelsea's 'priority' in midfied this summer.

Chelsea are looking to spend big on a goalscorer and with West Ham valuing Rice at £100 million, the Blues could look for cheaper alternatives if they were to sign a midfielder.

It could be tough to snatch Rice from West Ham this summer, so Chelsea are eyeing up alternatives (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Thomas Tuchel will not make transfer decisions yet as he wishes to look at returning loan players before dipping into the market.

This means that Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Conor Gallagher could potentially fill the void left by Billy Gilmour in midfield, if Chelsea do not pursue either Rice, Locatelli or Tchouameni this summer.

However, if the returning players fail to impress, Chelsea will surely be in for a midfielder in the transfer window.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

