Report: Chelsea Are One Of The Teams Chasing Jude Bellingham

The race for Jude Bellingham is set to heat up in the coming months, and especially after the World Cup finishes next month. A January move is highly unlikely, and the player is expected to leave next summer.

A midfielder is something that Chelsea know is needed to strengthen the team going forward, and there is not many better around at the moment than Jude Bellingham.

There are many clubs in the race for Jude, and Chelsea are one of them.

Chelsea will be in the race for Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Eibner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are part of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, but there have been no approaches officially for the player yet. It is too early for that to happen in the process of signing Bellingham.

There is yet to be an asking price named for Bellingham, and that is expected to come in 2023. Romano has stated that it is not the time as of yet to negotiate with Dortmund, with that too coming in 2023.

There is a queue of clubs interested in Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Sven Simon

Chelsea will be there in the race for Bellingham, alongside some of the biggest clubs in the world as expected. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will all be heavy players in the race for the midfielder.

An exciting prospect for Chelsea if they can sign Bellingham, but as of now it is just interest. The chase will begin in 2023.

