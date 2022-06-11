Report: Chelsea are Planning to Move For Inter Milan and Netherlands Defender Stephen De Vrij

Chelsea are planning to make a move for Inter Milan and netherlands centre back Stephen De Vrij with fellow team mate Denzel Dumfries also a target for the Blues.

De Vrij (Right) was part of the Netherlands team that got knocked out in the Round of 16 stage at last summer's European Championships IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Dutch central defender is one of many names on a long list of potential suitors that are of interest to Thomas Tuchel as the German looks to replace the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

De Vrij, 30, was part of the Inter Milan side managed by Antonio Conte which won the Serie A title in 2020/21.

As well as De Vrij, fellow countryman and Milan team mate Dumfries is also a target for Chelsea.This would provide more competition and cover for Reece James in the right wing-back role.

Dumfries was part of the Inter Milan side that won the Coppa Italia this season as his side beat Juventus in the final. IMAGO / Insidefoto

Dumfries was one of the standout names in last summer's European Championships as he was his country's top goalscorer in the tournament.

The defender made the move to the Italian side from his native Netherlands where he played for PSV Eindhoven.

The 26 year-old had a brilliant season where he showed his magnificent abilities at both ends of the field.

The Dutchman registered 5 goals and 4 assists in the Serie A last season as his side finished in second place behind city rivals AC Milan.

